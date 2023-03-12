Mijas begins the installation of new beach equipment in preparation for Easter Week

The Councillor for Beaches, Jose Carlos Martin, confirmed: “There is going to be a new format of equipment that we want to implement on all our beaches.”

“Obviously we will be changing them little by little, depending on our possibilities, but the idea is to extend this new aesthetic to all our beach modules, both toilets and lifeguards and lifeguards,” explained the councillor.

“Fortunately, the last storms we have had on the coast have respected us more than last year, and no major damage has been recorded, in fact, the coastal path has not been affected.”

The councillor added: “We see that in this month of March, as far as possible, no major storms are recorded, so our beaches present their best image during the first week of April, which is when we will be receiving more visitors.”

