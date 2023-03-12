By Imran Khan • 12 March 2023 • 14:26

Millions of people to hear loud alarm from mobile phones as UK tests ‘armageddon alert system’ Photo: Rawpixel.com Shutterstock.com

UK government to test alert messages for mobile phones as trials for armageddon alert systems to begin

The government of the UK will be starting trials for the armageddon alert system through which people across the country will receive warnings.

Millions of people will be receiving a loud alarm on their mobiles, as the tests for the system are scheduled to start within the next few weeks, as per the Mirror.

Rishi Sunak´s government has also been urged by the Labour party, who has asked them to commence work on the ‘long delayed system’, aimed to warn the public in case of danger to life close by.

The trial was “long overdue from the Tory government, that has been haphazard in preparing for emergencies, leaving a trail of broken promises in their wake”, said a statement by Fleur Anderson, Labour’s Shadow Paymaster General.

Anderson added, “While Britain faces increasing global threats, not least from Putin’s Russia, this saga has dragged on far too long and left our country lagging far behind on keeping the public safe”.

“While the Tories have been caught asleep at the wheel, Labour has a plan for a more resilient Britain to ensure government is alert to the threats our country faces”, she stated.

The plans to launch the system have been promised by the UK government since 2013.

Earlier last year, officials in the government said that they will be launching the system in October.

Promises were then made again in the Government’s National Resilience Framework, which was published in December and claimed that the system will be launched in early 2023, but only local testing was done in Reading.

Android and iPhone reportedly starting blaring sirens for ten seconds in 2021 when the tests were conducted, as users received a message that stated it was only a test.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.