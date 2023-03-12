By Chris King • 12 March 2023 • 1:59

Image of Moldovan President Maia Sandu. Credit: Ducu Rodionoff/Shutterstock.com

With protests taking place in the capital of Chisinau this Sunday 12, Maia Sandu, the President of Moldova said she was not ruling out unrest or even rioting in the city.

Speaking with RIA Novosti this Saturday, March 11, Moldovan President Maia Sandu admitted that she did not rule out the possibility of protests or even riots taking place in the capital of Chisinau today, Sunday 12.

“Such risks always exist,” she told the news outlet, adding that, in her opinion, the Moldovan “structures have demonstrated that they know how to keep the situation under control”, as reported by gazeta.ru.

As reported by the Republic’s police force, destabilising actions and riots are believed to have been arranged and they will take place during today’s opposition rally. This was stated on their police website.

According to her statement, Sandu insisted that her law enforcement officers have relevant information about the organisation of such actions.

The police called on the organisers and participants of the protest: “to comply with the requirements of the law and prevent actions that could endanger the life and health of people, as well as the security of the state”. They also noted that the police would not tolerate any form of provocation or aggression, including against law enforcement officers.

Earlier it was reported that the Moldovan police have been conducting mass searches to locate those who could be involved in organising riots at the opposition protest.

___________________________________________________________

