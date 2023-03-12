Mountaineer dies after falling while climbing Mulhacen peak in the Granada municipality of Trevelez

By Chris King • 12 March 2023 • 18:06

Image of 061 helicopter. Credit: 112 Junta de Andalucia

A mountaineer attempting to climb Mulhacen, the highest peak on the Iberian Peninsula, suffered a fall and died in the Granada municipality of Trevelez.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a mountaineer died on Saturday, March 11, after suffering a fall on the north face of Mulhacen, in the Granada municipality of Trevelez. Another person was injured in the incident on what is the highest mountain peak on the Iberian Peninsula.

112 received a distress call at around 10:30am from a man who had suffered a fall in the Sierra Nevada. He explained that he was on the north face of Mulhacen, in the Laguna de la Mosca area. The caller then revealed that a colleague and family member who was with him had also fallen – from a height of about 20 metres – and that he was seriously injured.

The emergency coordination centre immediately deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil’s Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (GREIM) to the location. They were joined by members of the 061 Health Emergency Centre, which promptly dispatched its medical helicopter.

GREIM officers rescued three men in the helicopter. One of them, the most seriously injured – who underwent cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at the scene of his accident – subsequently died. A second person was transferred in the medical helicopter to the Health Technology Park (PTS) with less severe injuries, while the third was evacuated unharmed to the place where he had previously parked his vehicle.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.