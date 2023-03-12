On World Glaucoma Day experts in Spain recommend annual visits to a specialist to prevent 9 out of 10 cases

By Chris King • 12 March 2023 • 21:43

Image of a woman having her eyes checked. Credit: Specsavers

Early detection prevents 9 out of 10 cases of blindness among people in Spain said the experts on World Glaucoma Day.

The General Council of Colleges of Opticians-Optometrists (CGCOO) assured today, Sunday, March 12 – World Glaucoma Day – that early detection of glaucoma could prevent 9 out of 10 cases of blindness in Spain. It advised that an annual check by a specialist could prevent the severity of this asymptomatic disease in its early stages.

Around half a million Spaniards suffer from glaucoma and are unaware of it, warned the CGCOO. They can suffer from low vision or even blindness if they do not go regularly for a medical check-up.

ℹ👁 Glaucoma➡️lesión irreversible nervio óptico. Signo ➕ relevante➡️elevado índice presión intraocular que causa una pérdida progresiva de la visión, carencia que normalmente comienza por la periferia del campo visual.#DiaMundialGaucoma #cgcoo #optico #glaucomaweek pic.twitter.com/QVgTQBl1Vn — CGCOO (@Cgcoo_es) March 12, 2023

As indicated by the opticians-optometrists, regular visits to optical health establishments to undergo a visual examination allow doctors to locate potential signs of glaucoma. An early referral to an ophthalmologist can result in the pathology being treated on time.

After cataracts, glaucoma is the second biggest cause of vision loss in the world. It involves an irreversible lesion of the optic nerve whose most relevant cause is often high intraocular pressure. The damage that occurs at the level of the optic nerve is the cause of a progressive restriction of the useful visual field. This affects the ability to see and ultimately leads to blindness.

Juan Carlos Martínez Moral, the president of the Cgcoo explained that in most cases and in the initial stages: “the patient does not experience any discomfort or symptoms until a permanent and irreversible vision alteration occurs”. He insisted on the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of the condition in its early stages. In fact, with an annual exam “blindness cases could be reduced by 90 per cent”, he added.

Although this eye condition can appear at any age, some groups of patients are more prone to developing it in one or both eyes. This is the case with people over 40 years of age, who should make an effort to have their intraocular pressure checked at least once a year in any optical health establishment, recommended the expert.

People with a family history of glaucoma, people of colour, diabetics, and patients with high intraocular pressure or high myopia (greater than five diopters) are those with a greater probability of suffering from glaucoma.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.