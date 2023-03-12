By Imran Khan • 12 March 2023 • 9:43

Record number of female guards fired at UK´s largest prison for having ‘illicit affairs’ with inmates. Photo by AngelaAllen Shutterstock.com

Multiple female guards were fired from UK´s largest prison after they were found having relationships with inmates during the past six years

A record number of female guards have been fired at UK´s largest prison HMP Berwyn, after 18 of them were found having illicit affairs with inmates.

The data was unveiled in Freedom of Information requests, cited by the Mirror, as three of the female guards ended up in court.

All the relationship reportedly took place at the HMP Berwyn, which is UK´s biggest prison.

As per official reports, the affairs between the female guards and the inmates took place within the last six years in the privately run prison located in Wrexham, North Wales.

Meanwhile, Mark Fairhurst chairperson of the Prison Officers’ Association has said that the reason behind so many cases coming up is due to hiring “the wrong kind of women”.

“Staff being recruited don’t have face-to-face interviews… it’s all done on Zoom”, said Fairhurst.

“A lot of people getting these jobs don’t have enough life experience and are susceptible to conditioning from prisoners”, he stated, adding, “Your figures just prove what we’ve been warning the employer about for years”.

Official estimates according to UK´s ministry of justice suggest that since 2019, over 31 female officers in England and Wales have faced dismissal after details of them having illicit affairs were revealed.

HMP Berwyn has also been dubbed ‘”UK´s cushiest jail”, as photos that previously emerged from the prison revealed that prison cells have no bars on windows and they also come with en suite bathrooms.

The inmates also have access to TV´s laptops and phones.

___________________________________________________________

