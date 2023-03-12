‘Residents likely to be evacuated’ after volcano erupts in Indonesia emitting hot cloud up to seven kilometres in the sky

By Imran Khan • 12 March 2023 • 7:50

A volcano has erupted in Indonesia, resulting in emitting hot clouds up to over 7 kilometres (4.3 miles) into the sky.

According to the country´s disaster management agency, cited by Reuters, the eruption started on Saturday, March 11, in the Merapi Volcano, which is located in Indonesia’s Yogyakarta special region erupted.

Local authorities said that a lava flow of about 1.5 km was observed and the residents of the nearby areas have been warned to stop activating around the areas close to eruptions, which have been declared as danger zones.

“The danger zone ranges between three to seven kilometres radious from the crater”, said an official statement, as the government warned the communities living nearby.

Merapi is one of Indonesia´s most active volcanoes and before the most recent eruption, was already on the second highest alert level in the country.

A statemeny by a local monitoring post close to the volcano said that so far no residents have been evacuated.

“This has only been observed as one time event, there have been 5-6 avalanches. If the coverage continue to increase and the distance is further than 7 kilometres”, the statement said, adding, “, it is likely that the residents will be recommended to evacuate”.

Merapu is 2,963 metre-high (9,721 feet) and is 147 volcanoes in Indonesia, which has most number of volcanoes in the world.

Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, this volcano last erupted violently in 2010, when over 350 people were killed.

