Santa Pola to add 16 new officers to the Local Police during 2023

The town hall confirmed that two new patrol vehicles will soon be added to the fleet, two motorbikes and two quads which will be used for the surveillance and security of the beaches.

The Councillor for Security, Ana Blasco, confirmed: “The government team has been fully committed to reinforcing security, personnel and the material resources of the staff.”

“We have incorporated bulletproof vests for the officers and we have introduced PDAs to facilitate the work of the officers.”

The Councillor added: “There will soon be new developments in this regard, such as the incorporation of a drone for security tasks and services”.

In less than a month’s time, work is due to begin on the new Local Police station in Gran Alacant, which will be located next to the Shopping Centre and will provide the area with an effective presence.

