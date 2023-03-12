Science Days second edition heading to Fuengirola on March 18 and 19

All activities are free of charge and there is no age limit.

For more information or to book a place, call (+34) 952 46 18 42 or email [email protected].

The Councillor for Youth, Jose Manuel Martin confirmed: “In addition to the exhibition, we have some free science workshops, which will be given by the Planeta Explora team, with themes on the Universe, DNA, chemical reactions, the scientific method, the solar system.”

“On the afternoon of Saturday 18, we will see the invaluable collaboration of two top entities in national scientific dissemination such as ‘Encounters with Science’ and the ‘Malaga Astronomy Society’.

“The speakers will be: Doctor Enrique Viguera Mínguez, professor in the Department of Cell Biology, Genetics and Physiology at the UMA and organiser and promoter of the famous ‘Encounters with Science’ talks in Malaga,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.