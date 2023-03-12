Spain to be guest of honour at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Guillaume Esmiol, executive director of the Marche du Film, confirmed: “Spain is the second country to receive this privilege after India became guest of honour in 2022.”

“We are very proud to have Spain as a guest of honour in this very special edition.”

He added: “For my first year leading the Marche, I am especially grateful and excited to have such a creative country in the 2023 edition.”

“Spain will have a strong presence in the Marche du Film programmes and is looking forward to sharing its ambitious plans to support international co-production and strengthen Spain as one of Europe’s leading audiovisual hubs with the entire professional film community.”

The Marche du Film is the most important international professional meeting of the film industry.

The Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16 to 24, it brings together 12,500 audiovisual industry professionals in Cannes each year.

