Torrevieja’s inauguration of the exhibition “3000 years of Alicante wine culture”

The vast wine-growing tradition of the area is recreated through contemporary illustrations.

The DOP Alicante is one of the oldest in the world. The “Alicante” brand for wines made in this area has been known since ancient times, always associated with a certain quality and style. That makes the denomination own 90 years of recognition.

The verification of the existence of vineyards and wineries goes back thousands of years. And with them the fixation of a culture associated with this crop that together with the olive grove and the almond tree is the basis of an original Mediterranean diet and today also protected.

Amphoras, boats, exports, popular culture, trade unions, the bourgeoisie and recognition. The Alicante wine tradition is marked out by these suggestive themes and important milestones at all times.

Some 10,200 hectares of vineyards, some 2,200 viticulturists and nearly 45 wineries today form the Alicante Denomination of Origin.

