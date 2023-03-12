Two-thirds of UK gardeners (67 per cent) do not compost on their plot

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) surveyed more than 2,000 gardeners and found that while the proportion that compost generally increased by age so too did resistance to starting.

Although gardeners over 55 (41 per cent) composted more than any other age group, those that didn’t were also far less likely to be inspired to start.

Two-fifths (45 per cent) of over 55s said nothing would encourage them to start compared with just 20 per cent of 18 to 24 year olds and 22 per cent of 25 to 34 year olds.

Among all ages, a third (36 per cent) of those who don’t currently compost said subsidised or free compost bins from local councils would get them composting.

Composting, in its simplest form, requires a heap, hole or bucket of 60 per cent brown waste (cardboard, paper, straw, twigs) and 40 per cent green waste (grass clippings, leaves and vegetable or fruit leftovers), preferably layered for aeration, kept slightly moist and turned irregularly.

