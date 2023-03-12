UK family left ‘stranded’ at 3am after EasyJet flight diverted to airport 140 MILES away due to snow

By Imran Khan • 12 March 2023 • 16:10

According to the family, passengers were informed post landing that they will have to find their own way back, after EasyJet flight diverted to another airport

A family from the UK was left stranded early in the morning after an EasyJet flight diverted and landed at another airport over 140 miles away.

Kerry Bennett, who was accompanied by her two daughters, was scheduled to land in Bristol after spending three nights on a birthday trip in Barcelona.

Their flight however got delayed and they managed to board eventually at midnight.

As per Bennett, after 30 minutes into the flight, passengers were informed that the plane will land at Gatwick airport instead, which is about 140 miles away.

The passengers were then told after arriving that “they will have to find their way back”, despite earlier promising transport.

The company, as per Wales Online said that the airport in Bristol had been shit due to snow.

“We were flying from Barcelona Airport into Bristol and the flight was delayed from 9.30pm until 12am. We got on the plane and nothing was said to us other than there was a closure at Bristol Airport because of the snow. Around 30 minutes into the journey we were told we would have to fly to Gatwick instead”, said Kerry.

She stated that “Our car was stuck in Bristol and lots of people on the plane had family in Bristol waiting to pick them up. We were told there would be transport at Gatwick for us to get back to Bristol. We thought that was inconvenient but accepted it.”

Kerry added, “everyone got off at Gatwick where there was nobody about other than the cleaners”.

She said “despite the major inconvenience no refreshments were offered by the airline”.

“We were told there were taxis outside but that we had to pay for them. Most people didn’t have money to pay for them. Then, around 30 minutes later, a second flight came in and the same thing had happened to them. There were hundreds of us standing around.” Kerry continued.

She then said that some of the passenger decided to pay for the taxis to Bristol, eventhough it was expensive.

Other waited to see if they could speak to EasyJet management.

“We couldn’t find anyone so tried phoning and emailing [the airline]. A couple of hours later the management still had not come down so we went to find them,” Kerry said.

She added “Some of us went upstairs to find management. We were then told to make our own way home and that it would not be paid by the airline. At one point we were all talking about going upstairs and doing a silent protest because they couldn’t just leave us in Gatwick”.

Eventually EasyJet agreed to pay for the passengers taxis, as Kerry stated that she and her daughters were among the first people to get it.

Kerry also said that the journey in total was paid by the airlines in advance.

A statement by EastJet spokesperson stated that “Due to the closure of the runway at Bristol Airport on Thursday morning as a result of snow which caused disruption to airline flying programmes flight EZY6030 from Barcelona to Bristol was required to divert to London Gatwick”.

