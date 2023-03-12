UK rural roads targeted in new safety campaign

THINK! campaign urges drivers to think about the dangers of driving too fast for road conditions.

Drivers are being urged by road safety experts to think about the dangers of driving too fast for road conditions in a new THINK! campaign.

The new THINK! campaign, “Is pushing it worth it?” is targeted at young male drivers, as statistics show male drivers aged 17 to 24 are 4 times more likely to be killed or seriously injured than drivers aged 25 or over.

Research findings also show that 60 per cent of all serious and fatal collisions involving young male car drivers were on rural roads.

Safety experts raise further concerns as less than half (43 per cent) of young men consider exceeding the speed limit to be unacceptable, while over two-thirds (68 per cent) see drink driving as unacceptable and over half (52 per cent) think using a mobile without handsfree is unacceptable.

