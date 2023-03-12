By Chris King • 12 March 2023 • 0:13

Image of crashed Pegasus helicopter in Madrid. Credit: [email protected]_TRAFICO

The DGT Pegasus helicopter that crashed in the Madrid municipality of Robledo de Chavela had a stowaway on board, believed to have been the camera operator’s wife, who fled the scene of the accident.

Sunday, March 12 at 0:10am

It has been revealed that the DGT Pegasus helicopter that crashed in the Madrid municipality of Robledo de Chavela last Sunday 5, had a stowaway on board. According to elespanol.com, a third person was in the chopper who was not authorised in the flight plan.

This extra person was allegedly the wife of the camera operator who was the pilot’s authorised passenger. As was the case with Luis V, the pilot, the female is said to have also fled the scene of the accident as soon as it occurred. They allegedly withheld this information from the investigators when interviewed said the news outlet.

Everything was discovered when the investigators requested the flight plan from the control tower of the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome, from where DGT and Customs Surveillance helicopters take off.

It was quickly verified that the plan only authorised two people to board the ill-fated helicopter, but the controllers assured that it departed with three occupants. The camera operator finally acknowledged to the investigators that his wife was also travelling on board, with the pilot’s approval, according to the aforementioned newspaper.

Friday, March 10 at 2am

According to the report made by the pilot of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) helicopter that crashed last Sunday 5, he declared that he had just started to hover when the aircraft ‘dipped’ and he lost control, crashing to the ground.

A preliminary report of the incident was prepared by the Civil Aviation Accident and Incident Investigation Commission (CIAIAC). As reported by niusdiario.es, the Spanish news agency EFE had access to the information. It stated that the helicopter took off from the Cuatro Vientos airport approximately 40 minutes before the accident occurred.

The flight passed without incident until they reached the M512 road, where they were going to a traffic surveillance activity. After the aircraft ‘dipped’, the pilot attempted to begin a descent, making a turn to the right to try to regain control. At this point, the aircraft made contact with the ground and crashed. After hitting the ground, the aircraft came to rest on a steep bank leaning on its left side. Its tail cone became detached from the fuselage and below it, about 167 metres from the M-512 road. CIAIAC reported that the remains of the aircraft were concentrated in a radius of 40 metres around the helicopter and that the occupants left the helicopter by their own means.

Thursday, March 9 at 8:30pm

As reported by Europa Press today, Thursday, March 9, a confidential investigation is taking place after it came to light that the flight plan for the crashed DGT Pegasus helicopter noted two passengers. At the time of the incident last Sunday 5, in Robledo de Chavela, there were three people on board the aircraft.

The Guardia Civil’s judicial Judicial Police unit will handle the investigation according to DGT sources. The flight plan had apparently been approved one month ago and was only for the pilot and the flight operator the sources informed the news outlet.

Tuesday, March 7 at 1:15am

The pilot of the DGT Pegasus helicopter that crashed in the Madrid municipality of Robledo de Chavela on Sunday has been arrested after testing positive for cocaine and amphetamines, according to 20minutos.es .

Sources of the investigation have indicated that the pilot of the DGT Europter 355N is accused of a crime against air safety. Neither of the two crew members belonged to the Guardia Civil, whose officers were in charge of carrying out the breathalyser and drug tests on the pilot after the accident.

Sunday, March 5 at 6:09pm

A Pegasus helicopter from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) suffered an accident this afternoon, Sunday, March 5. Its pilot reportedly attempted to make an emergency landing at around 1pm and crashed the aircraft near the Robledo de Chavela municipality of Madrid . Thankfully, there were no fatalities or serious injuries.

Today’s incident was reported by the Unified Association of the Guardia Civil (AUGC) union on its official Twitter account. The post read: “From the Commission, we have to hope that the crew members of the DGT helicopter, the pilot and a DGT official, who have suffered a spectacular accident when it crashed this morning in Robledo de Chavela, fortunately without loss of life “.

Desde la Comisión, tenemos que desear que se mejoren los tripulantes del helicóptero de la DGT, piloto y un funcionario de la DGT, que han sufrido un aparatoso accidente al estrellarse el mismo está mañana en Robledo de chavela, afortunadamente sin pérdidas en vidas humanas. pic.twitter.com/IYDM5gLqev — AUGC Tráfico (@AUGC_TRAFICO) March 5, 2023

An investigation was launched by the relevant authorities to determine the facts surrounding the crash that occurred while the pilot was in the process of an emergency landing. Firefighters and emergency health services working in the area were immediately deployed to the scene of the accident, as reported by niusdiario.es .

Images posted on the Social Drive Twitter profile showed the wreckage of the downed helicopter.

