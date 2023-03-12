By Imran Khan • 12 March 2023 • 15:38

Wacky weather: Spain's 30° temperatures due to PLUMMET with rain and high winds on the way. Image by Trendobjects Shutterstock.com

A big weather change is coming according to AEMET in Spain as widespread temperature drops are expected after a weekend of record heat across Spain

After unusually high temperatures across Spain, the mercury is set to plummet again as rains and high velocity winds have been forecasted.

According to Spain´s metrological department AEMET, these temperatures have been extremely usually for this time of the year across the country.

A statement by Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for AEMET said, “Cities such as Valencia have never reached 30 degrees Celsius in the first half of March”.

However from Monday, March 13 onwards, rainfall is expected in northwest of the peninsula, especially in Galicia. The rest of the country will have clear skies as temperatures in the north western parts will drop.

“Rain is expected to be frequent on Monday on the Cantabrian slope, in the Pyrenees and northwest of Galicia. Weaker and occasional showers may affect other parts of the northern half of the country. In these regions, the most notable feature will be the drop in maximum temperatures, between 7 and 10 ºC in some areas with respect to Sunday’s temperatures”, warns Víctor González, meteorological expert, cited by El Espanol.

He added, “On Tuesday, cooler westerly and north-westerly winds are expected to arrive, which will cause a general drop in temperatures.”.

“On Wednesday and Thursday, a new rise is expected again, and once again very high temperatures for the season throughout the peninsula, above the usual levels.”.

“It cannot be ruled out that new fronts could reach the peninsula at the end of the week, causing another drop in temperatures,” González points out.

Meanwhile, in the Canary Islands, temperatures will also be high for the season over the weekend.

Forecasters predict the mercury may exceed 30 degrees in the south of Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and even exceed to 32 degrees, with light cloudy skies and light winds.

From Monday onwards, the trade winds will return, which will cause temperatures to drop, although stable weather will continue to prevail on the islands.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.