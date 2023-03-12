Wagner PMC boss Prigozhin announces intention of running for President of Ukraine in 2024

By Chris King • 12 March 2023 • 2:48

Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prighozin. Credit: Telegram Yevgeny Prighozin

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner PMC intends to run in the 2024 elections to become President of Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the millionaire businessman and head of the Wagner PMC announced his intention of entering politics this Saturday, March 11. The mercenary boss insisted that he would run in the elections for President of Ukraine in 2024.

Posting a video message on his official Telegram channel, Progozhin was seen on location at the front line of the battle to take the city of Bakhmut. “I just had political ambitions, looking at everything around. I made the decision in 2024 to run for president. For President of Ukraine. I will compete in this post with Poroshenko and Zelensky”, he declared.

Prigozhin added that if he wins the elections, “then everything will be fine. Shells will not be needed”. His video message was in response to questions that had been posted on the board of his Concord press agency channel. As he was recording, the entrepreneur was interrupted by shelling from a Ukrainian tank, as reported by dailystorm.ru.

Earlier the same day, he had posted to announce that Russian forces were now positioned within 1.2km of the administrative centre of the city of Bakhmut. “That’s about a five-story building where the smoke comes from – the building of the city administration, the administrative centre of the city. It’s 1km and 200m away”, he explained.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.