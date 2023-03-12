UPDATE: BBC Director-General Tim Davie apologises and refuses to resign over 'Linekergate' carnage Close
By Chris King • 12 March 2023 • 0:34

MASSIVE blaze engulfs complete 16-storey building in Karachi, Pakistan

A 16-storey building on Shahrah-e-Faisal road in the city of Karachi in Pakistan has been completely engulfed in flames after a massive fire broke out.

 

An inferno is raging this morning, Sunday, March 12, after a fire broke out in a 16-storey office building located on Shahrah-e-Faisal road in the city of Karachi in Sindh, Pakistan. Spectacular video footage uploaded on social media shows the whole high-rise block of the Portway Trade Center alight from top to bottom. 

The fire broke out at around 2:34am local time and emergency services are at the scene. There are no reports yet on any possible casualties. Traffic has been diverted away from the location while emergency personnel attempt to bring the fire under control.

A tweet from the Karachi Traffic Police read: “Alert: Road Closed* *Time:* 02:34 PM *Location:* Shahrah Faisal Sindhi Muslim to Shahrah Quaid Yin Burj Band *Boja:* The Portway Trade Center building is on fire *Alternative Route:* Traffic is being diverted from Sindhi Muslim to Allahwali from there to Shahr Aha Faisal”.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

