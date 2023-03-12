Why U.S. authorities are selling $1 Billion worth of Bitcoin, and hype around Big Eyes Coin and TonCoin

By EWN • 12 March 2023 • 11:00

U.S. authorities moved $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from a dark web hack to new wallet addresses on Wednesday, including one controlled by Coinbase, fueling investor concerns that strong selling pressures could cause the token’s price to drop.

Ever since the news broke out, Bitcoin’s price has tanked over 2%, bringing it under $22,000. However, according to analysts, the market’s present makeup may help Bitcoin withstand selling forces better than it did during the TerraLuna fall last spring.

However, Toncoin, which recently introduced its 2024 roadmap, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), with its explosive presale, are making waves in the crypto market.

Ton Rises 6% in 24 Hours

Toncoin (TON) is a decentralised layer-1 token that can speed up transaction processing, reduce latency, and prevent the accumulation of unconfirmed blocks. Sharding technology used by Toncoin

TON features a multi-level structure. Sharding helps improve the scalability of the token, thus enabling it to process a large number of transactions.

The past week has seen a lot of trade in the red on the cryptocurrency market, but several coins have moved into the green over the last 24 hours. This uncommon category of rebounding coins included Toncoin (TON), whose price increased by 6%. The coin ranks 24th on CoinMarketCap with a market cap of $3 billion at the time of writing.

Free Loot Box Offer from Big Eyes that you can’t-miss

Investors who bought the BIG token in stage one have already received over 900% returns as the coin enters stage 12 of its presale.

Big Eyes Coin is an Ethereum-based community token with a cat mascot. The coin amassed huge hype and raised over 31 million in its ongoing presale. The meme token, currently in stage 12, had recently announced Loot Boxes for early adopters. The box comes in five variants, starting at $100 for a saver tin and $100,000 for an Excali-Paw Chest.

Big Eyes offer exciting prize money for these boxes depending on the box choice ranging from $10,000 – $1 Million worth of BIG. To spice up the community interest and drive the campaign to new heights, the cat token has now introduced a “Vault Pin” for the loot box. The vault pin ensures free loot boxes for users who type in the pin “819” before purchasing a loot box.

Takeaway

While Bitcoin may experience some turbulence due to the recent government transfer, the market’s makeup and resilience can better withstand selling pressures. With innovative features like sharding and loot boxes with exciting prizes, Toncoin and Big Eyes Coin are worth watching in the coming days and beyond.

