By Imran Khan • 12 March 2023 • 11:06

Young man killed in Spain after he was horrifically stabbed in the heart on Madrid street. Image: Sonia Bonet Shutterstock.com

Emergency services in Spain said that a 22-year-old man was killed after he was stabbed on a street in Madrid.

A man has been killed in Spain after he was stabbed by an attacker on a street in Madrid.

The incident took place on Bravo Murillo street, in the district of Tetuán, as per Antenna 3, and the victim reportedly died on Sunday, March 12.

Madrid´s emergency services said that the man suffered from a cardiorespiratory arrest after he had been stabbed in the chest and had a wound.

“A bilateral thoracotomy was performed on the victim after he was emergency services reached the scene of the crime, but despite several efforts to resuscitate the man, they were unable to save his life”, said a statement by officials.

Last year, a 47-year-old man was also stabbed several times in Madrid and died in October. The incident took place inside a bar Calle Ferroviarios de Usera.

Officials said at the time that the man had been seriously injured and had received treatment by the emergency services.

Police had said that he had five stab wounds in the cervical spine, another in the left arm, three others in the face and others in the side, of which one of them affects the lung.

