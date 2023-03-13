2023 belongs to Dogecoin, Decentraland, and Big Eyes Coin as Crypto aims for comeback

By EWN • 13 March 2023 • 11:20
Despite a slowdown in cryptocurrency sales in February, a large number of firms are trying to build a name for themselves in the industry, and March is full of hot competition. Both brokers and analysts need to keep a careful eye on newly minted currencies, both during the vital presale phases and after their releases, to gauge the volatility of the ever-changing trade.
In this post, we’ll take a look at three of the most prominent coins in the current bear market to aid you in your search for the ideal cryptocurrency investment for the coming fiscal quarter.
The name Dogecoin might seem familiar (DOGE). You’ll hear a lot about this cryptocurrency, as it’s the most talked-about form of meme currency right now. Dogecoin, which debuted in 2013 as a crass poke at Bitcoin (BTC), has revolutionised the joke coin market. Nonetheless, it quickly rose in popularity and is now one of the most commonly traded coins in the industry. The coin’s value has risen as major companies like Tesla regularly back it.
The goal of Decentraland (MANA) is to provide cryptocurrency enthusiasts with the first fully user-owned decentralised ecosystem. Decentraland is an open-ended virtual reality environment where users may discover, invest in, create, and expand their own communities.
One of the many things you can do in Decentraland is build a maze, or you can build a whole town based on your own ideas. The Ethereum community continuously updates and expands the platform so that the highest quality digital assets may be traded on its blockchain. Markets for both physical and digital items are made possible by the platform’s participants.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is showing signs of growth as time goes on, and some industry experts believe it may eventually outperform all other meme currencies financially. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme currency with a number of community-loving features that set it apart from its peers and give it a better reputation as a whole.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to release on Uniswap and other cryptocurrency exchange platforms alongside a thriving NFT market. As a result of the coin’s introduction to these markets, its value and demand will rise.
As part of its efforts to be socially responsible, Big Eyes Coin has made a donation to help protect marine life. 5% of the total number of BIG tokens are allocated to a wallet specifically for donations of this kind.
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL
Sponsored
WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost
AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.