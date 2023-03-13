25 of the most in-demand jobs in Spain for 2023

By Sarah Newton-John • 13 March 2023 • 22:47

Hiring especially in these roles/Shutterstock Images

Before the economic crisis of 2007, and before entering a recession in 2009, Spain’s economy was one of the strongest in all of the European Union. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, the steady growth experienced in the previous decade was decimated and millions were affected. Amazingly, in just two years, the workforce in Spain is, again, experiencing a climb with around 19.77 million people employed, and 20.45 million expected in 2023.

English speakers see more opportunities for roles in the Spanish job market. According to a LinkedIn ranking, some of the fastest growing professions in Spain are offering employment opportunities in 2023 for Spaniards and foreigners.

Leading the way are jobs in cyber security, sales, logistics, finance and sustainability, many of which include career opportunities for British workers in Spain, especially in the digital world.

Here are the current roles that have a high demand for workers in Spain:

Salesperson Account executive Cyber security analyst Growth manager Sustainability consultant Business development manager Logistics expert Customer relationship manager Site reliability engineer Artificial intelligence engineer Solutions engineer Cloud systems engineer Data engineer Investment banking analyst Clinical trials manager Supply chain expert Cybersecurity engineer Software engineer Engineering manager Back-end developer User experience researcher DevOps engineer Delivery manager Platform engineer Social media marketing manager

Along with these specific jobs, the talent acquisition field, graphic design field and real estate industry all have good prospects for job seekers in Spain this year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.