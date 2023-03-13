25 of the most in-demand jobs in Spain for 2023

By Sarah Newton-John • 13 March 2023 • 22:47
Hiring especially in these roles/Shutterstock Images
English speakers see more opportunities for roles in the Spanish job market. According to a LinkedIn ranking, some of the fastest growing professions in Spain are offering employment opportunities in 2023 for Spaniards and foreigners.
Leading the way are jobs in cyber security, sales, logistics, finance and sustainability, many of which include career opportunities for British workers in Spain, especially in the digital world.
Here are the current roles that have a high demand for workers in Spain:
Along with these specific jobs, the talent acquisition field, graphic design field and real estate industry all have good prospects for job seekers in Spain this year.
