25 of the most in-demand jobs in Spain for 2023

By Sarah Newton-John • 13 March 2023 • 22:47

Hiring especially in these roles/Shutterstock Images

Before the economic crisis of 2007, and before entering a recession in 2009, Spain’s economy was one of the strongest in all of the European Union. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, the steady growth experienced in the previous decade was decimated and millions were affected. Amazingly, in just two years, the workforce in Spain is, again, experiencing a climb with around 19.77 million people employed, and 20.45 million expected in 2023.

English speakers see more opportunities for roles in the Spanish job market. According to a LinkedIn ranking, some of the fastest growing professions in Spain are offering employment opportunities in 2023 for Spaniards and foreigners.

Leading the way are jobs in cyber security, sales, logistics, finance and sustainability, many of which include career opportunities for British workers in Spain, especially in the digital world.

Here are the current roles that have a high demand for workers in Spain:

  1. Salesperson
  2. Account executive
  3. Cyber security analyst
  4. Growth manager
  5. Sustainability consultant
  6. Business development manager
  7. Logistics expert
  8. Customer relationship manager
  9. Site reliability engineer
  10. Artificial intelligence engineer
  11. Solutions engineer
  12. Cloud systems engineer
  13. Data engineer
  14. Investment banking analyst
  15. Clinical trials manager
  16. Supply chain expert
  17. Cybersecurity engineer
  18. Software engineer
  19. Engineering manager
  20. Back-end developer
  21. User experience researcher
  22. DevOps engineer
  23. Delivery manager
  24. Platform engineer
  25. Social media marketing manager

 

Along with these specific jobs, the talent acquisition field, graphic design field and real estate industry all have good prospects for job seekers in Spain this year.

