After celebration of the carnivals comes one of the most awaited events for Torremolinos

The platforms, music, dance and fantasy are back, and once again on the stage of the Príncipe de Asturias Auditorium, which will host this event on Saturday, March 18.

The gala will begin at 8.00.PM (it will be broadcast live on 101 TV), but for all those interested in attending, it should be noted that the doors will open at 7.00.PM.

Entry is free but the doors will close when the full capacity of almost 1,800 people is reached.

The event will be presented by the well-known model, presenter and actress from Cadiz, Esther Arroyo, and the model and drag artist from Malaga, Minerva Anderson.

Auditorio Príncipe de Asturias is located at C. Pedro Navarro Bruna, s/n, 29620 Torremolinos, Malaga.

