Agriculture, Fisheries and Food note significant carbon farming progress in Spain

The study noted that both no-tillage and cover crops reduce CO2 emissions from agricultural activity and improve soil structure, while at the same time reducing soil erosion and desertification.

The document “Carbon farming: no-tillage and cover crops”, recently published by the ministry on its website summarises the main conclusions of the analysis of the evolution of both practices, for the first time also including information on the yields obtained with no-tillage.

Data from the Spanish Survey on Crop Areas and Yields (Esyrce) shows that the use of cover crops has increased by 15 per cent and direct sowing by 65 per cent in the last decade.

In 2021, crop cover occupied 1.35 million hectares of agricultural land, which is 25 per cent of the total area of woody crops. Spontaneous cover is the most common technique, especially in olive groves, with 781,026 hectares (28 per cent of the area under this crop).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.