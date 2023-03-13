Barclays closures—14 more branches to shut in the UK as customer usage habits change

By Sarah Newton-John • 13 March 2023 • 20:15

Bank branches closing/Shutterstock Images

Barclays banks will close 14 more branches, 11 across England, two in Wales and one in Scotland, it was announced Monday March 13.

The latest round of closures means 55 Barclays sites will close their doors for good this year.

Barclays customers who are worried about bank closures can access services elsewhere if they need face-to-face support.

Banks up and down the country have been shutting their doors due to more customers shopping online – and Barclays isn’t alone in closing branches.

HSBC has said it will shutter 114 banks this year—around a quarter of its total sites.

Lloyds is closing 36 banks in total this year, while NatWest currently has said it will shut 66 sites in 2023.

Gary Phillips tweeted: “So that’s by it then #barclays is closing its branch in #mildenhall which means the town now has no banks on its high street.” #bank #Banking

Customers can access certain facilities at Post Office branches including cash and cheque deposits, checking your balance and withdrawing cash

Barclays also runs pop-up banking sites – it currently has 200 of these and has announced plans to increase this number by another 70.

In addition to this, the lender is opening new ” banking pods” which are semi-permanent sites which can be moved to different towns and locations based on demand.

Finally, the bank also runs an educational and support van service for people who need financial advice on topics such as saving for a home or setting up a business.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

“Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.

