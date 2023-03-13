Barking Good News: Dogetti pre-sale drops code to fetch investors 25% extra tokens for free as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu flounder

By EWN • 13 March 2023 • 11:30

It’s a dog eat dog world out there, and the crypto market is no exception. Recently, the prices of meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have taken a bit of a tumble, but don’t roll over and play dead just yet! It’s not uncommon for these coins to be a bit ruff around the edges, and this volatility can be a great opportunity for savvy investors to make some money.

If you’re a fan of meme coins and looking for something new to chase your tail after, then listen up! A new pre-sale crypto called Dogetti (DETI) has just dropped its code, and it’s offering investors a paw-some deal. For a limited time, early investors can get 25% extra tokens for free as part of a special promotion. This is one deal that you won’t want to paws on!

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Holders of the Meme Coin Crown

Let’s start with the old dogs in the yard, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Dogecoin was created in 2013 by two software engineers named Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. They wanted to create a light-hearted alternative to Bitcoin, and so Dogecoin was born! The coin’s cute Shiba Inu mascot and lighthearted vibe helped it gain popularity with a larger audience. And it doesn’t hurt that the famous tech mogul Elon Musk has been known to bark about it from time to time.

Shiba Inu is a newer pup on the scene, arriving in August 2020. It also features a Shiba Inu as its logo – quite the coincidence! While it may not have the same level of celebrity backing as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has gained popularity through innovative marketing techniques like airdropping 50% of all the supply to Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum. After he burned most of his tokens, the value of the tokens skyrocketed. Who let the dogs out?!

Dogetti: The New Dogefather

Dogetti is a brand-new cryptocurrency that draws inspiration from the beloved Doge meme. But don’t be fooled by its fun and playful nature, as it also has practical uses, like the DogettiSwap platform. This has tokenomics designed to uplift the entire ecosystem’s net worth as more and more people get involved, as a small percentage of every transaction is channeled back into everyone’s wallet. A great passive income source if we ever saw on!

And the best part? For a limited time, early investors can get 25% extra tokens for free! It’s a deal that’s sure to get your tail wagging.

You might be wondering if there’s a catch, but we’re happy to report that this is a genuine offer to reward early investors and build excitement for the Dogetti launch. By investing early and supporting the Dogetti project, you can help to build a strong community of investors who are passionate about the future of this furry little mafioso.

How can you take advantage of this pawsome opportunity? Just head over to the Dogetti website and follow the pre-sale investment instructions. It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there, but with a little bit of research and some smart investing, you can come out on top!

Final Thoughts

Meme coins are an intriguing new development in the crypto world. Whether you’re a fan of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or the exciting new Dogetti, there are plenty of opportunities to fetch some profits. And with Dogetti’s special promotion offering 25% extra tokens for free, it’s a deal that’s simply too good to pass up.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido