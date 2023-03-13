BREAKING: Gary Lineker to return as BBC sports host after being taken off air

By Imran Khan • 13 March 2023 • 11:00

BREAKING: Gary Lineker to return as BBC sports host Image: TheAsianAwards, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Gary Lineker is returning to the BBC as a sports presenter after he was taken off air following a tweet criticizing UK´s government

Gary Linker is all set to return as a sports presenter for the BBC, a few days after he had been taken off the air.

According to the BBC, “Gary Lineker and BBC management have reached a deal to get the presenter back on air, after the weekend’s disruption to BBC Sport schedules”.

Director General Tim Davie said “Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”

Davie also announced that “the BBC will launch an independent review into its social media guidelines, with a particular focus on freelancers outside news and current affairs like Lineker”.

After the statement by the BBC, Garry said, “I am glad that we have found a way forward. I support this review and look forward to getting back on air”.

Meanwhile, Davie also issued an apology for the loss of the BBC sports proramming during the weekend.

“Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this”, he said.

He also stated that impartiality is “important to the BBC and the public as a whole, noting the corporation has a “commitment to impartiality in its Charter and a commitment to freedom of expression”.

Lineker had been taken off air after he had criticized the UK government in a tweet regarding their new migration policy.

The following days resulted in reduced football coverage across the BBC, as several people including experts, commentators, and other BBC staff decided to protest against his removal by the corporation from their show.

The Conservative party also criticized him, after he compared the language which has been used by the UK government in their new asylum policy to Germany in the 1930s.

An announcement was then made by the BBC on Friday, which stated that Linker would be stepping back from hosting the show.