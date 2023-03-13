By Chris King • 13 March 2023 • 21:01

Legendary Olympic gold medalist passes away aged 76

Dick Fosbury, the legendary athlete and Olympic gold medalist who invented the ‘Fosbury flop’ passed away at the age of 76.

It has been revealed today, Monday, March 13, that Dick Fosbury, the legendary high-jumper who invented the ‘Fosbury flop’, passed away yesterday, Sunday 12, at the age of 76. It was revealed that he had been suffering from lymphoma for some time.

The American athlete revolutionised the sport when he became the first to attempt jumping over the bar backwards during the 1968 Olympics. His method was to sprint diagonally towards the bar, then curve and leap backwards over the bar. This gave him a much lower centre of mass in flight than traditional techniques.

Fosbusy won the gold medal in Mexico City, clearing the bar while it was placed at 2.24 metres (7 ft 41⁄4 in) to set a new Olympic record. His innovative style was subsequently used by numerous high jumpers as they approached the bar, as opposed to their previous scissor kick technique.

“Our sport lost a true legend and innovator today with the passing of Dick Fosbury. He invented the “Fosbury Flop”, was a gold medalist at the 1968 Games, and remained an advocate for athletes his entire life. Fosbury’s legacy will live on for generations to come”, tweeted the USA Track & Field account.

Our sport lost a true legend and innovator today with the passing of Dick Fosbury.



He invented the “Fosbury Flop”, was a gold medalist at the 1968 Games, and remained an advocate for athletes his entire life. Fosbury’s legacy will live on for generations to come.



📸 USOPC pic.twitter.com/U1FWGV4NYB — USATF (@usatf) March 13, 2023

Michael Johnson, the iconic American sprinter who won four Olympic gold medals and 8 World Championships gold medals in the span of his career, tweeted: “The world legend is probably used too often. Dick Fosbury was a true LEGEND! He changed an entire event forever with a technique that looked crazy at the time but the result made it the standard”.

The world legend is probably used too often. Dick Fosbury was a true LEGEND! He changed an entire event forever with a technique that looked crazy at the time but the result made it the standard. https://t.co/4qx0WQ08pu — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) March 13, 2023

“R.I.P. 1968 Olympic gold medalist and high jump legend/pioneer Dick Fosbury, who passed away on Sunday. Condolences to his family and friends. Godspeed, Fos, from an eternally grateful sport”, wrote Ato Boldon, the Trinidadian sprinter, and four-time Olympic medal winner.

R.I.P. 1968 Olympic gold medalist and high jump legend/pioneer Dick Fosbury, who passed away on Sunday. Condolences to his family and friends. Godspeed, Fos, from an eternally grateful sport. pic.twitter.com/BzV9XsGHff — Ato Boldon (@AtoBoldon) March 13, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.