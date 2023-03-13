By Chris King • 13 March 2023 • 19:44

Image of paedophile pop star Gary Glitter. Credit: Met Police

Gary Glitter has been sent back to prison for breaking his bail conditions.

Paedophile star Gary Glitter will be sent back to prison after he was caught breaking his bail conditions. His return to jail comes only one month after he was released to a bail hostel, as reported today, Monday, March 13, by The Sun.

The shamed 78-year-old pop star was caught out after the news outlet revealed yesterday, Sunday 12, that it had obtained exclusive footage of him using a mobile phone.

Real name Paul Gadd, Glitter was heard suggesting to a fellow hostel inmate that he would try to search on the infamous ‘Dark Web’. He used the term ‘the Onion’ to describe the search engine that is extremely difficult for the authorities to monitor and is known to be used by paedophiles and other criminals to try and surf the internet undetected.

According to the paper, they believe that Justice Secretary and Deputy PM Dominic Raab got involved after they exposed the video footage. He has demanded a full investigation into Glitter’s activity. “The mood music is heading in one direction”, revealed a source.

“The Deputy PM has now taken a personal interest, as you would expect. The pictures and comments in themselves are enough to have raised serious concerns”, they added.

The singer has a disgusting history of sex offences, including online activity. He was discovered to be in possession of more than 4,000 disturbing images back in 1997. This February, Glitter was released from prison after serving just half of his 16-year sentence for the historical sexual abuse of underage girls.

