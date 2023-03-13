BREAKING: West Valley College in Saratoga, California locked down amid reports of suspected active shooter

UPDATE: BBC confirms date for the return of Gary Linekar to Match of the Day  Close
By Chris King • 13 March 2023 • 20:35

West Valley College in Saratoga, California locked down amid reports of suspected active shooter

Reports of a suspected armed active shooter have led to West Valley College in Saratoga, California, being locked down as is standard protocol.

 

Multiple law enforcement units have responded to reports of a suspected armed and active shooter at West Valley College in Saratoga, California. As a result, the educational facility located on Fruitvale Avenue has been locked down this afternoon, Monday, March 13, as is standard protocol, while police officers conduct a search for the suspect, as reported by rawnews1st.net.

A tweet from the College read: “LOCKDOWN. Police checking for white male seen carrying a long rifle. Associated with red Cadillac in Lot 1. Remain in Lockdown. Will send another message when it’s safe”. It has to be stressed that the police said there is no evidence of shots being fired. The individual was allegedly observed on the campus grounds.

Another tweet from West Valley-Mission Community College District said: “WVM Alert! West Valley College LOCKDOWN STILL IN PLACE. Police checking for white male seen caring a long rifle. Associated with red Cadillac in Lot 1. Remain in Lockdown. Will send another message when it’s safe. Information Updates will be posted on Twitter”.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

