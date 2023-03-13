By Imran Khan • 13 March 2023 • 9:17

Child tragically dies after drowning in pool during holiday in Spain as he went to search for a Coke Image: Corey Aughey Foundation Gofundme.com

A family holiday in Spain turned into tragedy after their child drowned in a pool after wandering off to get a Coke

A six-year-old boy has tragically died after he drowned in the pool of a resort while on holiday with his family in Spain.

The incident took place at a resort in Mallorca, where the family had come to visit during a dream holiday.

According to BelfastLive, the boy named Corey Aughey had only been in Spain for a few hours, when he was found in the pool.

He was accompanied by his parents and his two siblings during the trip when he decided to go and get ‘free Coke’.

Corey was reportedly found by a stranger inside the pool who tried to save his life by giving him CPR.

The child eventually regained a pulse before he was rushed to the hospital located on the other side of the island.

Following three days at the hospital, test results eventually showed that Corey had ‘no brain activity’. He eventually died shortly after.

The boy who was from Belfast has been described as the “life and soul of the party” by his father.

“Corey was a great wee child. The best way to describe him would be a bundle of energy”, said Colin Aughey.

“We have a 22-year-old who is at university in Spain, an 18-year-old, a 13-year-old and then our Corey, who had more energy that the other three put together”

“When he passed, that is what everyone remembered him by, just being the life and soul of the party, he never stopped. You’d be at a birthday party and he would be the last one dancing.”

Colin explained, “We were only there around three hours. The five of us went and the oldest son was coming to meet us, because he was in Spain”.

“We got there on Thursday morning, checked in and went to the pool. We then had something to eat, and I went up for a doze. There was only about an hour left of the pool being open, so Leanne brought the kids round to the back pool.

“He would have been running over to the wee drink machine – we were all inclusive so he thought it was great he could get free Coke. Corey was found in the pool, and was taken out and people were working on him at the poolside. A guy called Matt, from Manchester, done the CPR. They worked on him and they did get a pulse back.

“The ambulance came and took him to the hospital, but we were at opposite sides of the island, so it was a long drive. On the Friday and Saturday, some of my friends came over to us and got the other kids and brought them home.

“On the Saturday, we had a bit of hope for Corey, we thought it was getting better, but on the Sunday, tests showed no brain activity whatsoever. We did seek a second opinion, and that came back the same. The machines were keeping the wee man going – he died on the Sunday.”

“We flew back on the Thursday with Corey. Back home to Belfast.”

___________________________________________________________

