Disagreements revealed to be growing between Washington and Kyiv officials

By Chris King • 13 March 2023 • 1:39

Image of Joe Biden with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: [email protected]

Washington and Kyiv officials are said to be in disagreement over various aspects of the Ukrainian conflict with Russia.

Citing sources in the White House administration, the Politico news outlet reported this Sunday, March 12, that disagreements are growing between the US and Ukrainian authorities. The split is allegedly over their different goals for the conflict with Russia and how it should end.

In particular, several officials from the administration are believed to be concerned about Ukraine’s position regarding the retention of Bakhmut. They believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are losing too many people and ammunition in the battles for this city. This action could ultimately prevent Ukraine from conducting a counteroffensive that is being planned for the spring they said.

“The administration doesn’t have a clear policy objective and a clear goal. Is it to drag this thing out, which is precisely what Vladimir Putin wants? Is it to just give them enough to survive and not to win? I don’t see a policy for victory right now, and if we don’t have that, then what are we doing?”, said Republican Michael McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

After the appearance in the American media of information about the involvement of a ‘pro-Ukrainian’ group in blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Washington made it clear to Kyiv that it does not accept ‘certain acts of violence’ outside of Ukraine, these administration sources allegedly revealed.

At the same time, they stated that US intelligence analysts do not believe in the involvement of the Ukrainian authorities in blowing up gas pipelines.

Washington is also frustrated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not showing ‘proper gratitude’ for the arms supplies being provided, Politico reported.

Another reason for disagreement – according to the sources – was Ukraine’s determination to take control of Crimea. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told Ukrainian authorities that any attack on Crimea would be a ‘red line’ for Russian President Vladimir Putin, which could lead to a sharp increase in escalation.

In addition, added the sources, it will be difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to dislodge the Russian army from the peninsula, which has been under the control of the Russian Federation for almost a decade.

As AFP reported, the United States advised Ukraine to focus on the counter-offensive in the south, and not on the battles for Bakhmut. According to The Washington Post, American military analysts believe that Kyiv will not be able to simultaneously hold the city and try to launch a counteroffensive.

Sources of The Washington Post reported in mid-February that the United States had warned Ukraine of a turning point in the conflict. The Joe Biden administration allegedly sees Ukraine as the best-case scenario for occupying as much territory as possible in the coming months before negotiations begin.

