‘Disturbing note’ found inside flight bathroom causes major emergency response as US security officials rushed to the airport 

A United Airlines flight in the US caused a major emergency response after a disturbing note was found inside the bathroom

A note found onboard a Unites Airlines flight from New Jersey to Vermont resulted in a major emergency response in the US.

As per the New York Post, flight 3613 departed from Newark Airport at 3.14 pm on Sunday, March 12 and was scheduled to land in Burlington International Airport.

But 20 minutes before landing the pilot was informed of a threat.

Although the authorities have not specified the nature of the threat, but a quote from one of the passengers said that “someone left a note.”

The air traffic control was informed by the pilot which resulted in an emergency response at the airport, which had to be closed down for several hours.

US security officials from the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, local police, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI were rushed to the airport.

Passengers also stated that they were provided with very little information, as they were made to sit inside the plane for over two hours, before they finally managed to deboard the plane.

Local witnesses reported K-9 units, who were brought to check the luggage and the passengers.

Vermont State Senator Phil Baruth who was one of the 65 passengers on board the flight said, “They sniffed up and down the plane and then they sniffed each passenger”. “They isolated us with police at both ends and they don’t know whether one of us could be a bad actor so that doesn’t feel great”, he added.

Baruth also stated that “the frightening incident was sparked after someone left a note”. “It feels unfair on one hand that someone left a note and ruined everyone’s day. Obviously someone a little deranged,” he said.

Another passenger said that “It was scary. I had to stay calm because of my kids”.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said, “What we have here is a safe group of people. We have a safe plane. We have a safe airport. We have procedures that were followed and we have a successful outcome”.

