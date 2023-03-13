Dogecoin and Shiba Inu bear the brunt of Elon Musk shifting his interest to AI, as Big Eyes Coin shows the way to millions

By EWN • 13 March 2023 • 11:45

Elon Musk has always been vocal about his love for Dogecoin (DOGE) on Twitter, and that has been one of the major factors contributing to its popularity as well. Things are definitely about to change as Musk tweets about his interests shifting from Crypto to AI, with the meme coin world seeming to be crumbling down.

Musk and Dogecoin’s Popularity

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has always been vocal about his support of Dogecoin (DOGE), which has always helped to drive up its price and popularity. Last Month at the Super Bowl, Elon Musk joked on Twitter that he was talking to Rupert Murdoch about Dogecoin, which made the price surge more than 10% in the next four days. He later posted a picture of the Shiba Inu dog, the mascot of Dogecoin, posing at the Twitter Headquarters desk.

While Musk’s tweets gave Dogecoin a brief bullish impact, the sentiment towards the coin has been negative overall since the beginning of this year. To make things worse for DOGE, Musk recently tweeted that his interest had shifted from Crypto to Artificial Intelligence. It led to an instant price crash for Dogecoin. The market cap of DOGE has fallen by 8.24% in the 24-hour period, which is quite alarming for the community.

Shiba Inu shares the same Bearish Fate

While Dogecoin is trading in red, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is no different. Triggered by the collapse of the crypto-friendly bank Silvergate, both the meme coins have been subjected to a bearish fate. At the time of writing this article, SHIB fell by over 9%, registering double-digit losses in the first week of March.

It is noteworthy that SHIB’s supply on exchanges increased over the past week and reached the weekly high on 8th March. This suggests that the investors were possibly selling off their holdings.

The number of whale transactions for SHIB and DOGE skyrocketed in the past week. Also, the number of short positions against that of long positions has increased considerably. The overall sentiment seems to have turned negative for these meme coins.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido