Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain the two top-dogs but Dogetti is making its houndish mark

Meme coins and their success has massively boosted the overall popularity of cryptocurrency. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are two established meme coins that spearheaded the new breed of crypto. However, there is a new family of dogs sniffing around called Dogetti and they are here to stay.

Dogetti – at the heart of it is community

Dogetti (DETI) is the new dog-themed crypto meme coin already building a crypto family filled with eager token holders. Its highly anticipated release is racking up a huge amount of interest in the crypto sphere.

Dogetti is a tough-guy family of suave dogs that may look intimidating on the outside but are sweet pups at heart. Dogetti believes in building a community that will become a family. And this houndish crypto believes in putting its family first above anything else. The Dogetti ecosystem will include a decentralised exchange called DogettiSwap providing family members with high liquidity, lightning-fast transactions, and low fees for token holders. This platform will allow Dogetti to increase its functionalities and reward its family with special discounts, additional trading pairings, incentivised liquidity guarantees and more still.

Dogetti also gives its users the chance to vote on ideas for the future of the crypto. Empowering its family and helping them to feel included, further spurring its community-driven nature. There is no shortage of benefits to investing in this new dog-themed family. Don’t miss out. By using the top-secret, not-so-secret code WISEGUY25 upon purchase, you can receive a 25% bonus.

Shiba Inu – Second in the Meme Coin ranks

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is often considered to be one of the highest appreciating tokens that reached its success in such a short period of time. Its main aim was to become ‘the people’s token’, and the dog-themed meme coin has its eyes on the crypto prize, hoping to become top-dog in the ranks. Shiba Inu’s underlying foundations are based on the coin’s utilities and the end-game for the project would be for it to become a stablecoin and a worldwide exchange of value.

The platform has an Ace up its sleeve with its highly anticipated layer-2 blockchain protocol release, Shibarium. The project is predicted to increase Shiba Inu’s popularity even further.

Dogecoin – often has Musk to thank

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) success is known to depend on the attention billionaire Elon Musk is giving the coin. Whether it be a public declaration or a hastened tweet, the coin’s price is known to rise significantly at the hands of Musk.

Elon Musk has even hinted that Dogecoin’s total transactional throughput capability could even be higher than that of Bitcoin. This suggestion is definitely helpful for the popular meme coin, as Bitcoin remains top of the crypto ranks.

Dogecoin has a large and loyal community. From its early days as a somewhat joke crypto, it has bolstered into the most successful meme coin in existence.

Dogecoin is unlikely to disappear any time soon. However, there is a new dog-themed crypto on the horizon and its growing popularity has investors’ heads turning faster than you can say ‘woof’.

Dogetti is gaining huge interest fast. You do not want to miss out on joining the houndish family, so hurry! Dogetti looks like attracting more investors than you could shake a stick at! Join the Dogetti gang here…

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido