Every Dog Crypto has its day! Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Beta launch may lead to huge surges for Top Meme Coins such as Bone and Dogetti

By EWN • 13 March 2023 • 12:30

Dog-themed Meme Coins were all the rage during the explosive meme coin frenzy of 2020 and 2021, which saw projects popping up left and right to capitalise on the success. The dog influence on the niche goes all the way back to 2013 with the creation of Dogecoin (DOGE), the very first meme coin. While things have slowed down as of late with the market moving on to newer trends, it seems as though another frenzy could be initiated this year, with a new meme coin blockchain around the corner as well as a promising presale aiming to revolutionise the meme coin space.

Shiba Inu is teaching an old dog new tricks

While Dogecoin is the quintessential meme coin, being the original and the most successful, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is undeniably the biggest to come out of recent years. While it was originally released in 2020, the second half of 2021 was when it was really caught on the radar. After the usual suspect, Elon Musk took to Twitter to make a series of comments involving Shiba Inu, the coin grew exponentially, hitting a peak of 243% in early October.

The “Dogecoin Killer” has firmly held its position of second place, ranked high in the top 20 cryptos by market cap at over $6 billion. But this next step the team is taking may be able to tip the scales even further.

Shiba Inu has been in anticipation of its layer-2 blockchain network Shibarium for a while, but it’s finally here. Almost. The Shibarium Twitter account official started the countdown for the public beta launch, which can be expected this week. The blockchain will focus on some of the latest big trends in the cryptosphere, such as NFTs, the metaverse and P2E gaming; creating a fresh ecosystem with custom coins.

Users on the blockchain will be able to develop fast and affordable applications with high scalability. This will be a game-changer for meme coins and that is why so much excitement has been built towards it, which can be seen in the spike certain tokens are currently experiencing.

Like a dog with a bone

It shouldn’t be any wonder that Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is the meme coin to benefit the most from the Shibarium announcement. ShibaSwap is a DeFi exchange much like Binance or Coinbase with a direct relationship with Shiba Inu. Those who hold the native token have the privilege of being able to contribute to the ecosystem, vote on proposals as well as submit their own.

The platform is much more than just that though, allowing users to: buy and sell 10,000 NFTs unique to ShibaSwap, stake their supply for big returns, and of course as the name suggests, swap their tokens for others. Bone spiked by 11% within a day of the announcement, likely not only due to its connection to Shiba Inu but the fact that users will also be able to pay for their petrol/gas through the blockchain with BONE.

Further growth for the token can be expected as we get closer to Shibairum’s launch and learn more about it, so now would be a good time to buy.

Going to see a man about a Dogetti

While Dogetti (DETI) isn’t directly related to Shiba Inu and is still in its presale, it will undoubtedly benefit from the news. The project has already built anticipation fast regarding its mission, so any attention brought to the meme coin space naturally brings attention to the newest meme coin likely to become the next big thing.

What makes Dogetti so attractive to early investors is the fact that it wants to create somewhere that allows them to feel a sense of belonging and purpose. Dogetti’s community is a family, and that family is given full ownership and control over the coin they all share. Much like ShibaSwap, holders will be able to make decisions that ensure the success and longevity of the project.

It doesn’t end there though. Through an Ethereum-based protocol, 6% of the overall token supply will be redistributed back with every single transaction. 2% of this will go into a charity wallet with every transaction, the community having 100% control over where the proceeds are donated. Another 2% will be redistributed among token holders with every transaction, allowing them to passively earn tokens just for holding.

The team behind Dogetti believes they will be able to shift wealth in the DeFi ecosystem, something that will put Dogetti at the top of the meme coin totem pole. If this is a future you believe in and would like to take part in, now is the time. Stage 2 of the presale has just begun after successfully raising $500,000 in a month, so don’t miss out on the current price before it quickly moves to the next stage.

For More Information On Dogetti (DETI):

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_