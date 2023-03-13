Founder of PayPal predicts ‘crisis’ following UK bank bailout

By Sarah Newton-John • 13 March 2023 • 16:23

US bank collapse may trigger a crisis/Shutterstock Images

US authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday March 12 to shore up confidence in the global banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB.O) threatened to trigger a broader financial crisis, according to Reuters.

“We think the steps taken by the Fed, Treasury and (the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp) will decisively break the psychological ‘doom loop’ across the regional banking sector,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto.

David Sacks, founding COO of PayPal tweeted “If I’m right and these ‘half-measures’ are inadequate, we will have basically a banking crisis, we will have a rolling situation. And then it gets more and more expensive to solve at every stage because more and more banks are going to have this problem. I already know of at least one other bank that has this problem.” @DavidSacks

After a dramatic weekend, regulators said the failed bank’s customers will have access to all their deposits starting Monday and set up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds. The Federal Reserve also made it easier for banks to borrow from it in emergencies.

The wider efforts to avert a crisis lifted Wall Street stock futures in Asian trade on Monday, helping broader markets.

Lingering concerns about the financial sector weighed on bank shares in Asia, with Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ (8306.T) hitting a two-month low and Singapore’s DBS (DBSM.SI) a four-month low. Hong Kong shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered pared early losses to trade near-flat.

European stock markets fell 0.6% in early trade (STOXX), while banking stocks fell just over 1%. U.S. stock futures were higher. Asian shares outside Japan climbed over 1% (.MIAPJ0000PUS) while the blue-chip Nikkei (.N225) tumbled 1%.

Regulators also moved swiftly to close New York’s Signature Bank, which had come under pressure in recent days.

The Biden administration’s intervention underscores how a relentless campaign by the Fed and other major central banks to beat back inflation is putting stress in the financial system and global markets.

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a mainstay for the startup economy, was a product of the decades-long era of cheap money, with unique risks that made it especially vulnerable. But as a run on the bank ensued last week, worries that other regional banks shared similarities spread quickly.

With the Fed poised to continue raising rates, investors said the financial system may not be fully out of the woods yet.

The collapse of SVB—the largest bank failure since 2008—sparked concerns over whether small-business clients would be able to pay their staff, with the FDIC only protecting deposits of up to $250,000.

A senior U.S. Treasury official said the actions taken would protect depositors, while providing additional support to the broader banking system, but officials and regulators are continuing to monitor financial system stability.

One US resident tweeted: “I think the average deposit account at SVB was 2.2 million. A lot of people will be unemployed next month in Silicon Valley.”

