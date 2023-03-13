French fugitive identified and arrested after a mistreatment complaint was filed in Torremolinos

By Chris King • 13 March 2023 • 0:09

Image of a Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

After a mistreatment complaint was filed in the Malaga town of Torremolinos, police officers realised the denounced man was a fugitive wanted by the French authorities.

As reported in a statement from the National Police this Sunday, March 12, a dangerous fugitive wanted by the authorities of France was arrested after a complaint of mistreatment. He had allegedly settled in the Costa del Sol resort of Torremolinos, living under a false identity, after fleeing from a French prison.

Officers had been following up on a recent complaint filed at the Torremolinos-Benalmadena Police Station by a woman who denounced her ex-partner for ill-treatment. They quickly verified that the person denounced was a fugitive with a European Arrest Warrant and Delivery (OEDE) in place against him.

He was allegedly wanted by the judicial authorities in France for the crimes of drug trafficking, weapons theft, assault with violence on a police officer, and evasion with violence.

The 28-year-old detainee – A.M. – was in prison in the French town of Liancourt. In an effort to get himself transferred to the hospital, he reportedly self-harmed. Once at the hospital, he managed to escape after assaulting a nurse and violently attacking the policemen who were guarding him. He subsequently fled to Spain.

After being located, identified and arrested in Torremolinos, the fugitive was placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction No4 of the National High Court, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

