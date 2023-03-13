Get ready for the event of the year “Stars in Miraflores Eyes” talent competition

Join the fun on May 20, June 24, and July 22 for three nights of amazing performances, and the grand finale on August 19, where the top performers will battle it out for the ultimate prize!

Tickets are priced at just €13 and include a fantastic BBQ meal that will have your taste buds dancing. Plus, for every ticket sold, €5 will be donated to cancer charity MACS, so not only will you have a great time, but you’ll also be supporting a great cause.

If you think you have what it takes to be the next star of “Stars in Miraflores Eyes”, contact Mike on (+34) 711 016 592 to sign up and showcase your talent.

Whether you sing, dance, tell jokes or play an instrument, we want to see your best performance!

To book for any of the heats or the grand finale visit the website: www.campinglosgallardos.com or call (+34) 950 528 324.

