Girl aged three accidentally kills sister, 4, in Texas

By Sarah Newton-John • 13 March 2023 • 20:42

Pistol/Shutterstock Images

Not one of five adults present in an apartment in Houston, Texas, was watching the two little sisters in the bedroom. A three-year-old girl accidentally shot her older sister, 4, with a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

The adults all believed at least one of the others were watching the girls, but no one was supervising them.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was not immediately clear whether any of the adults would face criminal charges for failing to make sure the gun used in the shooting was inaccessible to the children.

Neither the dead four-year-old girl, her sister nor any of their family members had been publicly identified as of Monday.

“It just seems like another tragic story of a child gaining access to a firearm and hurting someone else,” Gonzalez told reporters, according to the Associated Press. “Our hearts are broken.

“The community is [affected] when a child loses their life in this way.”

Gun violence and accidents in recent years became the leading cause of death for children in the US, surpassing car crashes, injuries for other reasons and congenital diseases. The research and policy non-profit organization Everytown for Gun Safety estimates that 19,000 children and teens are shot and killed or wounded annually.

Congress last year voted to expand background checks for the youngest gun buyers while funding mental health and violence intervention programs. But US lawmakers have otherwise been either unwilling or unable to pass more substantial gun control measures.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.