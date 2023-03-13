HEARTBREAK for Culture Club star Boy George as his beloved mother Dinah O’Dowd passes away aged 84

By Chris King • 13 March 2023 • 19:11

Image of pop star Boy George at the SSE Arena Wembley in 2016. Credit: Wikipedia - By Paul Carless - https://www.flickr.com CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=76815481

’80s pop icon Boy George is mourning the passing of his mother Dinah O’Dowd at the age of 84.

Culture Club frontman and ’80s icon Boy George is today, Monday, March 12, mourning the loss of his mother Dinah O’Dowd after she passed away at the age of 84. Her death was confirmed by the singer’s representatives who said George was ‘devastated’ by his loss, according to thesun.co.uk.

It was revealed that George was by his mother’s side when she passed, along with other family members. His family has asked for privacy during their time of mourning.

“God bless you, you amazing woman Dinah…My heart goes out to @boygeorgeofficial and the entire O Dowd family what an incredible beautiful strong woman we will miss you x”, wrote George’s friend, DJ Fat Tony on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fat Tony (@dj_fattony_)

Dinah had previously been hospitalised in April 2020 heart or lung problems’, with George revealing the news at the time, after she had returned home.

