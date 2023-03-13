By Imran Khan • 13 March 2023 • 10:34

How to AVOID driving points and fines in Spain: Our guide to how the DGT app can help Image by Soloviova Liudmyla Shutterstock.com

We explain how to get the most out of your DGT app on your mobile phone in Spain

In the last few years, the Spanish administration has been getting up to speed in terms of digitalisation and with the introduction of the app by the DGT, the aim is now to make all the important information easily accessible for the drivers.

The app which is known as ‘mi DGT’ has various different features, starting with the feature to check the vehicles that are registered on your name, both as an owner and a co-owner.

This can be checked directly on the main screen, in the My Vehicles section. Both cars and other vehicles registered in your name will appear there.

In recent weeks, vehicle emissions labels have become very important as severe Low Emission Zones have been made across various cities in Spain. To check which sticker or category your car fits in, all the drivers need to do is to check the main screen and it will appear on the left-hand side of the drawing.

Another thing drivers can check is to see how many points they have left. Again, this is something that appears on the main screen, near the drivers name and photograph.

In case drivers want to check if they have been fined, this can be done by clicking on the icon with the three horizontal stripes in the top left-hand corner and go they need to check the section that says My fines.

There we will have two sections, those that are pending payment and the fines we have already paid.

In addition, if you have been fined but it has not yet appeared, you can pay it using a link at the bottom of this section.

It is important to note that not all fines are issued by the DGT, so if it does not appear, there could be a possibility that it has been issued by the local council.

In addition to viewing data, you can also have your driving licence on your mobile phone. To access it, simply click on the text View my licence on the main screen. This will open the section of the licence and you can view the details.

In the same way, drivers can also access the vehicle registration certificate of their vehicle.

When buying or selling a car it is important to have a car report. Drivers can get that also easily and free of charge from this app or can pay for a comprehensive one.

In case the driver loses the car documents, or they get damaged, a duplicate copy can also be ordered on the app.

There are two options, Driving licence (20.81 euros) and MOT card (8.67 euros).

If the driver has to visit a traffic police station, they need an appointment. This can also be requested in the Appointment section, where the DGT has also provided information about the process.

Information about the nearest ITV, medical examination centre, driving school, etc, are also all available on the app.

Another feature of the DGT app allows users to check the authenticity of a document, avoiding being cheated with false papers when buying a car.

You can download it for free from the Play Store.

___________________________________________________________

