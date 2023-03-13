Humanists of Murcia enjoy their first events of the year

The group had to have two visits as the event was very popular and the Factory could only accommodate a maximum of 22 people.

The Humanists met at the Restaurant Buen Descanso for a cup of coffee and then walked over to the farm where they were greeted by Alfonso who gave them a great day.

On Wednesday, March 8, which was a beautiful, sunny day, the Humanists of Murcia Walking Group took a stroll along the beach from Blanca’s restaurant towards Isla Plana and back again.

The walk was followed by an excellent lunch at the Casa NoNo.

If you would like to join the group for walks, gardening outings, games evenings and lots of lunches you can head to their Facebook page.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] or [email protected]

or call (+34) 603 205 649.

For personalised weddings, funerals and naming ceremonies without religion, you can contact the celebrant on (+34) 634 025 711.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.