Madrid and Air China working on the recovery of tourists from China

The recovery plans, among other measures, involve increasing air connectivity between Madrid and Beijing, as well as resuming promotional activities for the destination in China.

Air China is the leading airline in China. Its main hub is in Beijing, where it offers fast and excellent connections to domestic and international destinations, linking all major commercial and tourist destinations in China.

Since 18 February this year, the Madrid-Beijing frequency has increased from one to three flights per week.

In high season, Air China plans to increase the frequency by one more to four flights per week, which will allow the arrival of more than 3,000 passengers per month from China.

Air China was the first direct route created by an airline between Madrid and Beijing 17 years ago and is the longest-established route in Spain.

