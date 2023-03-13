Major UK bank rescued from insolvency after HSBC buys it for just £1, saving 3,500 customers from financial hardship  

By Imran Khan • 13 March 2023 • 12:07

Thousands of British tech startups and investors have been saved from big losses after the UK government confirmed a deal for HSBC to buy Silicon Vally Bank´s UK operations.

Following this takeover, as per the Guardian, SVB UK will not be placed into insolvency, which was earlier decided by the Bank of England.

This happened after the US bank had been closed on Friday and its assets were seized by officials on Friday, March 10, following a “multibillion-pound shortfall” on the balance sheets of the parent company.

The accusation of the bank only cost £1 for HSBC, after talks were held between the Bank of England, the Downing Street and the heads of HSBC, as they rushed the save the finances of SVB customers from the UK.

Over 3,500 customers were saved from losing all their finances, as they included venture capital investors as well as hundreds of tech start-ups.

“This morning, the government and the Bank of England facilitated a private sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK to HSBC. Deposits will be protected, with no taxpayer support. I said yesterday that we would look after our tech sector, and we have worked urgently to deliver that promise,” said Jeremy Hunt, UK chancellor on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England stated that “The private deal would stabilise SVB UK, which made pre-tax profits of £88m last year and held about £6.7bn in deposits”. It added, this “would also minimising disruption to the UK technology sector and supporting confidence in the financial system”.