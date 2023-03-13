Man seriously injured after being mauled by a farm zebra in Pickaway County, Ohio

By Chris King • 13 March 2023 • 3:21

Image of zebras in a wildlife park. Credit: Selwo Aventura, Estepona.

An attack by a farm zebra in Pickaway County, Ohio, left a man hospitalised with serious injuries.

A man was hospitalised in Pickaway County in Ohio, on Sunday, March 12, after being mauled by a farm zebra. Emergency services including law enforcement officials and rescue crews were deployed to the incident which occurred at around 5:40pm in the 6900 block of Darby Road.

Medics attempted to treat the man’s arm injuries but they were so serious that an emergency helicopter had to be dispatched to the scene. He was subsequently airlifted to a hospital. The animal inflicted serious injuries resulting in it being put down, as confirmed by law enforcement officials.

An investigation has been launched into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack by the zebra. No further information has been released regarding the condition of the hospitalised man, as reported by the Scioto Valley Guardian.

