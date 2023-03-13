Men with prostate cancer given fresh outlook, new study suggests

By Sarah Newton-John • 13 March 2023 • 21:30

Prostate cancer study results revealed/Shutterstock Images

Most men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer can delay or avoid harsh treatments without harming their chances of survival, according to new results from a long-running study in the United Kingdom.

Results from the study were presented on Saturday at the European Association of Urology annual conference in Milan, Italy.

Men in the study who partnered with their doctors to keep a close eye on their low- to intermediate-risk prostate tumors—a strategy called surveillance or active monitoring—slashed their risk of the life-altering complications, like incontinence and erectile dysfunction that can follow aggressive treatment for the disease—but they were no more likely to die of their cancers than men who had surgery to remove their prostate or who were treated with hormone blockers and radiation.

“When men are carefully evaluated and their risk assessed, you can delay or avoid treatment without missing the chance to cure in a large fraction of patients,” said Dr. Bruce Trock, a professor of urology, epidemiology and oncology at Johns Hopkins University.

The good news is that if you’re diagnosed with prostate cancer, don’t panic, and take your time to make a decision” about how to proceed, said lead study author Dr. Freddie Hamdy, professor of surgery and urology at the University of Oxford.

The findings do not apply to men who have prostate cancers that are scored through testing to be high-risk and high-grade. These aggressive cancers, which account for about 15% of all prostate cancer diagnoses, still need prompt treatment, Hamdy said.

For others, however, the study adds to a growing body of evidence showing that surveillance of prostate cancers is often the right thing to do.

The study, which has been running for more than two decades, confirms what many doctors and researchers have come to realize in the interim: The majority of prostate cancers picked up by blood tests that measure levels of a protein called prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, will not harm men during their lifetimes and don’t require treatment.

“What I take away from this is the safety of doing active monitoring in patients,” said Dr. Samuel Haywood, a urologic oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, who reviewed the study, but was not involved in the research.

