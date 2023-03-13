More threats from North Korea as the allies start their largest drill, Monday March 13

By Sarah Newton-John • 13 March 2023 • 17:44

North Korea/Shuttterstock Images

North Korea vowed to take “the toughest counteraction” against the largest joint military drills by the United States and South Korea in years that kick off Monday, March 13.

The rogue nation launched two missiles from a submarine in waters off its east coast over the weekend, according to state media.

Pyongyang’s official KCNA news agency said the “strategic cruise missiles” were launched on Sunday morning from a “8.24 Yongung” submarine in the Sea of Japan, also known in Korea as the East Sea. The same vessel was used to test North Korea’s first submarine-launched ballistic missile in 2016, CNN previously reported.

The launches Sunday came some 24 hours before Washington and Seoul initiated their springtime joint military exercise on Monday, the biggest war games the two allies have put on in five years.

North Korea reiterated that it will take “the toughest counteraction against the most vicious plots of the US and its followers,” KCNA reported Monday.

Pyongyang has issued multiple warnings against the scheduled drill, noting that it is watching “every movement of the enemy and take corresponding and very powerful and overwhelming counteraction against its every move hostile to us,” Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said last month.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.