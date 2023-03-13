By Chris King • 13 March 2023 • 18:48

Image of ship being loaded with grain. Credit: Ievgen Postovyk/Shutterstock.com

Sergei Vershinin, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, said that Moscow had no objections to extending the current Black Sea grain deal but not for more than 60 days.

Speaking with reporters in Geneva today, Monday, March 13, Sergei Vershinin, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, said that the Russian Federation has no objections to the Black Sea grain initiative being extended, but for no more than 60 days.

Talks are taking place between Moscow and the UN today at the UN’s headquarters in Palais des Nations, with a view to extending the current deal that expires this Saturday 18, as reported by gazeta.ru.

“The Russian side, noting the package nature of the Istanbul agreements proposed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, does not object to another extension of the Black Sea initiative after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days”, the deputy foreign minister told the press.

Earlier today, it was reported that consultations on a grain deal with the participation of the Russian interdepartmental delegation and UN representatives began in Geneva.

It was noted that the Russian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, while the UN was represented by Martin Griffiths, the head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. They were accompanied by Rebeca Greenspan, the Secretary-General of the Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.