By Imran Khan • 13 March 2023 • 14:31

Mountaineer dies after falling from over 300 ft in Spain while hiking. Photo by Everst Shutterstock.com

Rescuers in Spain say a mountaineer has died after he fell from 300 ft while hiking the Monte Perdido in Ordesa National Park

A fatal accident took place in the Ordesa National Park in Spain after a mountaineer fell from over 300 ft.

As per Antenna3, specialist rescue workers from Boltaña Special Mountain Intervention Rescue Group found the body of a 49-year-old man, who had fallen in the park which is in the province of Huesca.

Officials said that “At around 5:00 p.m. this Saturday, March 11, a notice had been received from the Góriz Refuge in which a mountaineer reported that his companion had fallen in the area and was unaware your condition and possible injuries”

They added, “The GREIM specialists from Boltaña who went to the refuge to start the search for the mountaineer had to spend the night there, due to unfavorable weather conditions”.

The rescuers then started hiking early on Sunday, March 12 on food, as the weather continued to be adverse and the Air Unit helicopter was unable to arrive.

Spain´s Guardia Civil stated that, he was evacuated at 2 pm on Sunday, March 12 and was taken to the Hospital Sagrado Corazón in Huesca.

Police also said that he died as he suffered critical wounds after the fall.

